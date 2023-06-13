Wildfire smoke pushes into western Manitoba, prompting air quality issues

A wildfire-related special air quality statement that covers most of Alberta and Saskatchewan has pushed into Manitoba.

Poor air quality and reduced visibility is expected at times in the areas around Swan River, Duck Mountain and Porcupine Provincial Forest, Environment Canada says.

The conditions can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour, the weather agency's statement says.

Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health even at low concentrations, it says.

People with lung disease, such as asthma or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

Stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you feel unwell, Environment Canada says.

Contact your health-care provider or local health authority if you develop severe symptoms or need advice.