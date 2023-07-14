Wildfire smoke prompts southern Manitoba air quality concerns

Smoke from wildfires in the northwest has drifted into southern Manitoba, prompting air quality issues and reduced visibility in Winnipeg, Brandon, Steinbach, and other areas in the south of the province.

Environment Canada and Manitoba Health issued a special air quality statement Friday afternoon. The areas affected include:

Winnipeg.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.

Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.

Sprague and Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.

Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.

Melita, Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Virden and Souris.

Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.

Because wildfire smoke can be harmful even at low concentrations, Environment Canada advises everyone to take measures to reduce their exposure.

Air quality is expected to improve Friday evening, the statement said, though it can fluctuate over short distances and vary from hour to hour.

