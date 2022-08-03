Suspected abduction reported by wildfire evacuees wasn't actually a kidnapping, police say

A reported abduction outside a Winnipeg hotel about two weeks ago wasn't a kidnapping and the woman involved has been found safe, police say.

Wildfire evacuees from Mathias Colomb Cree Nation said they saw a woman get knocked unconscious and then put in a vehicle in the early hours of July 22, near a hotel on Notre Dame Avenue.

That report of what looked like an abduction prompted First Nations leadership to hold a news conference, where Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak and Mathias Colomb leaders asked the public for help to identify the woman.

The woman in question has been found safe, Winnipeg police Const. Claude Chancy said Wednesday.

"This was not investigated as an abduction or kidnapping, and all the people involved in this particular incident were accounted for," said Chancy, who's a police service public information officer.

"There were a few arrests during the investigation, but they were unrelated to the incident."

Chancy wouldn't provide any additional information.

There is a different missing person connected to the events, he said, but he wouldn't provide details.