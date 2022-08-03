Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Suspected abduction reported by wildfire evacuees wasn't actually a kidnapping, police say

A woman who was reported abducted outside a Winnipeg hotel about two weeks ago has been found safe and wasn't actually kidnapped, police say.

Evacuees reported seeing woman knocked out, put in vehicle near hotel on June 22

CBC News ·
A woman in mint green sits next to a man in a white shirt. Behind them are four others standing.
Coun. Shirley Castel of Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, left, joined Grand Chief Garrison Settee at a news conference on June 22 to report an abduction. Police say all people involved in the incident were accounted for, and it was never investigated as a kidnapping or abduction. (CBC)

A reported abduction outside a Winnipeg hotel about two weeks ago wasn't a kidnapping and the woman involved has been found safe, police say.

Wildfire evacuees from Mathias Colomb Cree Nation said they saw a woman get knocked unconscious and then put in a vehicle in the early hours of July 22, near a hotel on Notre Dame Avenue.

That report of what looked like an abduction prompted First Nations leadership to hold a news conference, where Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak and Mathias Colomb leaders asked the public for help to identify the woman.

The woman in question has been found safe, Winnipeg police Const. Claude Chancy said Wednesday.

"This was not investigated as an abduction or kidnapping, and all the people involved in this particular incident were accounted for," said Chancy, who's a police service public information officer.

"There were a few arrests during the investigation, but they were unrelated to the incident."

Chancy wouldn't provide any additional information.

There is a different missing person connected to the events, he said, but he wouldn't provide details.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now