Smoke prevents evacuations as wildfire threatens Mathias Colomb Cree Nation

Thick smoke from a wildfire in northern Manitoba is preventing evacuations of nearby communities.

A Canadian military transport plane was sent on Friday to Mathias Colomb Cree Nation to airlift people to Winnipeg — about 700 kilometres to the southeast — but it hasn't been able to land due to poor visibility, according to a spokesperson with CFB 17 Wing in Winnipeg.

The airport in Mathias Colomb is full of people who expected to leave sometime much earlier in the morning.

"We don't know what's going on," Serena Dumas, who lives in the community, told CBC News through a Facebook message. "We know the military is helping but they haven't gotten to the community yet."

She went home to wait until she's told to return to the airport. In the meantime, the military says the Hercules aircraft is circling an area until it can make its way into the community and load up its passengers.

The out-of-control fire, first detected Wednesday, has consumed about about 1,800 hectares — or 18 square kilometres — near Pukatawagan, which is part of Mathias Colomb.

The Red Cross is also supporting Indigenous Services Canada with the evacuations and was able to get a number of people out Thursday night.

About 40 people are now in The Pas and another 25 were sent to Thompson on a charter flight, Red Cross spokesperson Jason Small said on Thursday.

Many of the people in The Pas were already there for various reasons and preparing to return by train when the evacuations went into effect, according to Small, so they just stayed in the town.

Those sent to Thompson were deemed to be highest priority, based on health concerns, he added.

Mathias Colomb Chief Lorna Bighetty said Friday that the aim is to get out as many of the community's 2,500 people as possible. Most will be sent to Winnipeg or Thompson, more than 200 kilometres to the east, she said.

Smoke has drifted into Thompson, but the city isn't threatened by any fires currently, the Thompson Professional Firefighters Association posted on Facebook on Thursday.

The post warned, however, that hot and dry weather forecast over the next while will raise the likelihood of more forest fires in the region.

It advises people to "always plan for the worst," including keeping a 72-hour home emergency kit and making sure a vehicle has fuel at all times.