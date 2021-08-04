Wildfire forces evacuations from Tataskweyak Cree Nation in Manitoba

A wildfire in northern Manitoba has forced some people on a First Nation to leave their homes and community.

The Red Cross is working with Tataskweyak Cree Nation — also known as Split Lake — to provide evacuation support for individuals with the highest health concerns.

About 100 people were bused to Thompson Tuesday evening then flown to Winnipeg, where they have been set up in hotels.

"We don't know how long this response will last," a Red Cross spokesperson said in an email.

"The Red Cross has been tasked to support the evacuation, which includes transportation out of community, lodging, food and other supports."

The First Nation posted a message to community members on its website and Facebook page Monday night, urging everyone to "be prepared to move quickly if required."

The fire jumped Highway 280, the First Nation said, putting the hydro line that feeds the nearby Keeyask Dam at risk and forcing the province to shut down the highway from Split Lake to Gillam.

The fire is about six kilometres from the community and approximately 6,600 hectares in size, a provincial spokesperson said Wednesday morning.

Fire crews held the west side, closest to the First Nation, from spreading on Tuesday. Winds from the west also helped push the fire away.

Smoke is the main health concern at this time and will continue to be an issue due to a change in the winds to come from the northeast, the spokesperson said.

However, cooler temperatures and rising humidity are forecast and that will help firefighting efforts.

Tataskweyak Cree Nation is between Churchill and Thompson, more than 700 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Manitoba's most recent fire situation report says there are 159 active fires in the province: 35 in the eastern portion, another 35 in the west, and 89 in the northern region.