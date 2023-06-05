Widow of Ukrainian soldier returns to Winnipeg without husband's ashes

It was Andrii Sidorchenko's dream to come to Canada one day.

Now it is up to his widow to try to complete that for him.

Sidorchenko, 35, died in early May. He had stayed in Ukraine to serve in the war while his wife, Hanna, and their 18-year-old son, Rostyslav, fled to Winnipeg earlier this year.

Hanna returned to Kyiv last month in hopes of finding her husband's body and bringing his cremated remains back to Canada. But after failing to do so, the completion of Sidorchenko's dream will have to wait.

"We were really hoping that we can find him," Hanna said through her friend and translator, Oksana Lazarenko, who traveled back to the war zone with her.

Hanna hoped to learn more about her husband's death when she arrived in Ukraine but she remains without a clear understanding.

"We have lots of questions, but unfortunately we don't have any official information so far," Hanna communicated through Lazarenko.

"For whatever reason they are not talking to us."

It's impossible to get to the area where Sidorchenko's body is, Hanna said. They will have to wait and see how the battle progresses.

"There is still a grey area, and then there is a little bit of the occupied territory, so he's on almost the edge of the city."

Hanna found out May 5 that Sidorchenko died in the eastern city of Bakmhut. Others were killed and injured in the same battle, she said.

Hanna Sidorchenko opens her husband's backpack, which she brought back to Winnipeg. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Hanna filed a missing persons report with the police. She also is working with a military lawyer to find out more.

For now, they're still going off of rumours of where exactly his body might be.

Hanna was able to bring some of her husband's personal belongings home, like his wallet, a pair of glasses, a scarf and some dishware he used on the front lines.

But the goal is still to bring Sidorchenko to Winnipeg.

"We really want him to be here," Rostyslav said through Lazarenko.