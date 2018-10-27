The new Jets Stream podcast is the sad, happy, surprising, and downright weird tale of the Winnipeg Jets. They brought the Swedes to the NHL, made the "whiteout" famous and broke hearts. Go behind the scenes of one of hockey's wackiest clubs with host Marjorie Dowhos.

Having the Winnipeg Jets back has changed Manitoba, and it's put the province back on the map.

But the team has also boosted Indigenous pride — not just here in Winnipeg, but across Canada.

For instance, last season, Indigenous hockey fans would tune in to a Jets home game broadcast and hear the sportscaster say "broadcasting live from Treaty 1 territory and home to the Métis, this is Winnipeg Jets hockey."

And when the TV cameras pan around Bell MTS Place, I'm always happy to see so many beautiful, happy Indigenous faces in the crowd because it's an honest representation of the diversity in the Jets fan base.

It's a great feeling to be part of a Winnipeg Jets whiteout crown, says Gerry Barrett, 'especially with a brown face like mine.' (Submitted by Gerry Barrett)

And Jets fans are the loudest and best in the league. What a feeling to be standing in the middle of a cheering, whiteout crowd — especially with a brown face like mine.

Inspiring Indigenous youth

The Jets inspire and motivate the young ones — Indigenous and non-Indigenous alike.

Many young people dream of maybe playing in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League or for the Opaskwayak Cree Nation Blizzard. But the NHL — wouldn't that be something?

And there are many professional players of Indigenous heritage who are excellent role models for Indigenous youth who want to play hockey — like Micheal Ferland (who plays with the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes), Jordan Nolan (the AHL's San Antonio Rampage) and Carey Price (Montreal Canadiens).

There are also retired NHL players like Vern Fiddler, Reggie "The Riverton Rifle" Leach and Ted Nolan, to name a few.

The list goes on and on and on, and it will go on and on and on.

Inspiring future sports journalists

Having an NHL franchise in Winnipeg doesn't just inspire athletes — it inspires up-and-coming sports writers and sportscasters too.

My friend Philip Paul-Martin is a very talented Indigenous sportscaster. His passion is the Winnipeg Jets.

Nowadays he sits in the press box at every Jets home game, proudly reporting online all the scores, all the action, all the statistics. I'm very proud of him.

Starting a great conversation

When elders get together for coffee the morning after a game, it's mostly just hockey talk. And laughter. It's a good thing.

I've heard Indigenous people, speaking in an Indigenous language, discussing their favourite teams, plays and goals — sometimes with as much passion as Don Cherry.

And it would be extra special to tune in to watch the Jets play and have an Indigenous player from Opaskwayak Cree Nation — or maybe Pukatawagan — on the roster.

Until then, I'll keep watching — because this is our season.

