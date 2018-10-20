4 prominent Manitobans have 4 good reasons to vote on Oct. 24

If you're looking for a good reason to vote in Wednesday's municipal election, four famous Manitobans might be able to help you out.

Former Winnipeg Blue Bomber offensive lineman Obby Khan — who now owns and operates Shawarma Khan and Green Carrot Juice Co. — wants to take an active role in making his community a better place.

Obby Khan gives his reasons:

Why I Vote: Obby Khan 0:45

Singer-songwriter Greg MacPherson says voting is a way to protect the things that matter to us. For him, those things include the environment, libraries and ending homelessness and poverty.

What motivates Greg MacPherson:

Why I Vote: Greg MacPherson 0:50

Sheila North, the former grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, says politics affects every facet of our lives. She says if voting was good enough for two important Indigenous leaders, it's good enough for her.

Sheila North explains:

Why I Vote: Sheila North 0:49

Family entertainer Al Simmons thinks some of the silliness he's promoted over the decades may have rubbed off on politicians. He says voting is a way to change the world.

Al Simmons says it's not silly to vote: