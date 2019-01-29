Western Hockey League OKs Kootenay Ice move to Manitoba

In a move that surprises few hockey-watchers, the board of governors of the Western Hockey League has approved the move of the Kootenay Ice to Manitoba from Cranbrook, British Columbia, effective for the 2019/20 season.

The Winnipeg owners of the major-junior hockey club are scheduled to make further announcements Tuesday afternoon in Oak Bluff, just outside Winnipeg's city limits.

The team will join the Brandon Wheat Kings as the second WHL team in the province, joining a crowded professional hockey market in and around Manitoba's capital, dominated by the Jets of the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose.

In a news release issued by the WHL, league commissioner Ron Robison called it a "difficult decision" but based the move on low attendance for the team in Cranbrook.

"After many years of monitoring the operations of the Kootenay Ice, it is evident this franchise is not viable in the market moving forward," Robison said in the release.

Average attendance for the team dipped to around 2,500 a game in the fall.

Robison will join Ice owners Greg Fettes and Matt Cockell at the announcement today at 57 South Landing Drive in Oak Bluff, where the organization is expected to release details of a new facility for the club.

Fettes and Cockell, both from Winnipeg, acquired the franchise in April 2017 from the Chynoweth family. Fettes is the founder of 24-7 Intouch, a global customer service outsourcing company, and Cockell is a former True North Sports and Entertainment executive.

Kootenay Ice majority owner Greg Fettes purchased the team in 2017. (Twitter.com) Recent media reports have suggested the team would play out of the University of Manitoba's 1,400-seat Wayne Fleming Arena as they build a new arena outside Winnipeg, off of McGillivray Boulevard.

Winnipeg's last foray into the major junior ranks ended badly in 1984 with the demise of the Warriors, who suffered from poor attendance and a succession of under-performing teams.

In the news release issued by the WHL, Fettes said the timing to make the announcement was out of respect for the community the team leaves behind and the team going forward.

"The decision to announce prior to the end of the season felt like the right thing to do in order to allow the City of Cranbrook and the ICE to prepare for the future and put an end to the speculation surrounding the franchise," Fettes said.