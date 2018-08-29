Swimmer goes missing while trying to retrieve boat in Winnipeg River

Manitoba RCMP are searching for a man after he disappeared while trying to retrieve a boat that had blown away on the Winnipeg River.

The man, a 38-year-old from Fisher River, Man., went swimming for the boat off the shore of Strawberry Island in Whiteshell Provincial Park on Monday.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP got the report of his disappearance around 2:45 p.m.

"Navigating a boat north on the Winnipeg River to reach the remote site is not possible due to low water levels along that part of the river system," said Cpl. Chad Yerex, Lac Du Bonnet RCMP detachment commander, in a news release.

"We went up in a helicopter with Sustainable Development to do an aerial search. More officers have flown to a campsite near Strawberry Island and are using local boats to search the waterways."