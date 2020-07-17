'Busiest year ever': Whiteshell resorts say Manitobans chasing summer getaways boost business

Resort owners in the Whiteshell area say they've never had such a busy summer, as Manitobans explore their own province to find summer fun during a pandemic.

"It's been insane," said Greg Ftoma, owner of Brereton Lake Resort, his sunny patio full of customers seated at well-spaced tables. "I've been here for 18 years and it's the busiest season we've ever had."

A couple of lakes over, resorts on Big Whiteshell Lake are seeing the same spike.

"Busiest year ever, in 32 years that I've been here," said Liberty Des Roches-Dueck, who owns Whiteshell Lake Resort.

"In May, we were still wondering if we'd be permitted to be open. We were getting kind of worried about it.… Beginning of June, the phone didn't stop ringing."

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Des Roches-Dueck was planning for the worst-case scenario, fearing she wouldn't be able to open at all.

"We were trying to figure out how we were going to keep the lights on," she said.

Now, thanks to rolled-back pandemic restrictions and limited out-of-province travel, her southeastern Manitoba resort is booked solid into September. In a normal season, they might get 900 days worth of bookings, but they're already at roughly 1,200.

"Nobody can go anywhere. They have to stay in Manitoba," she said. "They're not going to B.C. for a wedding. They're not going into the States.… They have to stay home. So what else do you do?"

Staycation in style

Manitoba public health rules say anyone coming into the province from east of Terrace Bay, Ont., must self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival. Federal rules apply the same standard to anyone coming into the country.

Colin Ferguson, the president of Travel Manitoba, said the tourism organization has heard encouraging reports from rural areas across Manitoba, including the Whiteshell, Interlake and Clear Lake areas. He said he's confident tourism operators are able to welcome more visitors while respecting public health rules.

"Operators are very cognizant of this, and very cautious with customers. [Many use] contactless registration and those kinds of things," he said. "Many of the resorts you're talking about in the Whiteshell and in other areas … are individual cabins [with] the opportunity to remain in a family bubble."

Travel Manitoba is urging Manitobans to explore the province and support local businesses.

"This is the summer to show Manitoba some love," Ferguson said. "It can be as simple as hitting an outside patio … or it can be as easy as visiting a museum."

A pair of climbers prepare to scale a rock face in the Whiteshell area earlier this week. (Ezra Belotte-Cousineau/Radio-Canada)

Public health rules about physical distancing and cleanliness have changed how businesses operate, even the ones that are thriving.

At Brereton Lake Resort, Ftoma said the restaurant has spread out tables, stepped up cleaning and put out hand sanitizer.

At Whiteshell Lake Resort, Des Roches-Dueck said she's had to hire more staff to handle the increased need for cleaning. But the challenges are well worth it, she said.

"I just know we're grateful. We averted disaster," she said. "So many other businesses are shutting down, and we've gotten really lucky."

Al Scott, director of golf course operations for Lakeland Management, which helps run Falcon Lake Golf Course, said the course is having a good summer, despite challenges in getting enough staff.

He's seen a split in attitudes among golfers, between those who are apprehensive about COVID-19 and those confident it's under control. But everyone seems content to be on the links.

"Business has been really, really quite good," he said. "Everybody's happy when they're coming to the golf course."

Balancing emotional, physical health

Mia Fast and Erica Schulz were at the beach with their families on a sunny day earlier this week. The pair said they were surprised to see so many people in the Whiteshell area, but they felt safe because everyone appeared to be following public health advice to keep their distance.

"There has to be a balance between emotional health and physical health, and sometimes you just have to take the risk because your kids are emotionally needing to be out, to see people," Fast said. "They're having a blast."

Mia Fast says it's important to balance the needs of physical and mental health by getting outside, even during a pandemic. (Ezra Belotte-Cousineau/Radio-Canada)

Mike Hameluck, who lives in the Whiteshell area, said he's happy to see tourists — as long as they're not from regions like Toronto, where COVID-19 cases are still high compared to Manitoba's.

"I feel very safe here in Manitoba because everywhere you go — all of the stores, all of the beaches, everything — people are still social distancing and they're following the protocols," he said.

"Everybody is starting to come to life and [starting] to come out and enjoy the beautiful province that we have here."