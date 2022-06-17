Whiteshell state of emergency extended to July 18

The Manitoba government has extended its state of emergency declaration in Whiteshell Provincial Park as water levels remain higher than normal.

Although conditions have improved on the Winnipeg River and many lakes and streams, some areas of the park remain hazardous, Manitoba Environment, Climate and Parks said in a news release Friday.

The original state of emergency declaration was set to expire June 19. The new one will expire on July 18, although it could be rescinded before then if it is no longer needed.

The evacuation order for the Betula Lake area remains in place, and officials do not know when Provincial Road 307 might reopen.

The Winnipeg River, which crested last week, continues to cause significant overland flooding and might take weeks to recede to normal summer levels, the news release said.

Restrictions remain in place for watercraft on lakes in the park. Any campsite reservation holders and seasonal campers will be contacted and have their fees refunded if their campsite is closed due to flooding.