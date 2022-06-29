More Whiteshell Provincial Park campgrounds reopen after spring flooding

Campers looking to get into Whiteshell Provincial Park after weeks of spring flooding-related closures will get a chance to do that ahead of Canada Day long weekend.

Seasonal campers at Betula, Dorothy and Nutimik lakes, as well as Opapiskaw campground, can return to the park starting Thursday, according to a Manitoba Parks news release on Wednesday.

Sites for nightly camping at Betula, Nutimik and Opapiskaw campgrounds reopen Friday, though some sites may remain closed due to flooding.

Water-filling stations may be under a boil water advisory for now until tests can be completed, so campers, residents and cottagers returning to the park should bring their own supply of drinking water, or be prepared to boil water from local sources, the province said.

The province will finish removing an emergency gravel road through the park this week, paving the way for the reopening of Highway 307 to all traffic from the west entrance of the park at Seven Sisters Falls to Nutimik.

That road remained closed Wednesday between Nutimik and the Bannock Point petroforms due to floodwaters over the Rennie River bridge at Heart Lake. That means Betula, Bannock Point and Pine Point Rapids Trail can still only be accessed from south of Rennie.

Some sites still closed

Manitoba Parks says the White Lake campground will remain closed until at least July 15, while Otter Falls will be closed until July 29 because of flooding.

Repairs continue on highways 307 and 309 throughout the north of the park, so delays should be expected when approaching work sites and crews, the province said.

There are also still restrictions on boating in some places in Whiteshell and Nopiming parks. More details on those restrictions are available on the parks website.

Swimmers in both parks are also advised to be careful, as caution buoy lines still haven't been installed in designated swim areas, and there may be submerged debris in some areas from flooding.

A series of trails and canoe routes in the Whiteshell also remain closed, including the Hunt Lake Trail and Caddy Lake Tunnels. Campsites above Lamprey Falls on the Winnipeg River are also closed due to high water levels, and travelling on the river above the falls is not recommended.

Other campgrounds in Manitoba

While flood conditions are improving in parts of eastern Manitoba, campgrounds and parks in other spots remain closed.

In the southeast, that includes Birch Point Provincial Park campground and boat launch, which will be closed until at least July 15. Rising levels on Lake of the Woods may extended that closure Manitoba Parks said.

Meanwhile, campgrounds at Camp Morton, Hecla-Grindstone, Hnausa Beach, Manipogo, Nopiming, Rivers, St. Malo, Turtle Mountain and Watchorn provincial parks also have some partial camp closures due to wet conditions.

People with reservations can expect to be contacted by Manitoba Parks in the event of campsite cancellations or outright campground closures.

