Man dead after vehicle rollover near Elma, Man., RCMP say
A 55-year-old man is dead after his vehicle rolled in a ditch near Elma, Man., on Wednesday afternoon, RCMP said.
Mounties were called to the scene about 89 kilometres east of Winnipeg at 2:30 p.m.
Officers said the driver lost control of the vehicle while driving on the old Highway 15, went into the ditch and rolled.
Mounties said the road conditions were icy and the driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
The 55-year-old man from Whitemouth, Man., died at the crash site.
RCMP are investigating with the forensic collision reconstructionist.
