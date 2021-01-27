Where you stand in Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccine lineup — and when you may get the shot

Every Manitoban who wants a COVID-19 vaccine will get one, but most will have to be patient.

It'll take until the end of August — or even the end of the year — to complete vaccinations for all Manitobans 18 years of age and over.

On Wednesday, Manitoba released its long-awaited vaccine rollout plan. Here's a look at where different ages and groups stand in the queue.

When can my age group get vaccinated?

If you aren't working somewhere risky, you'll get vaccinated based on your age. The province isn't prioritizing immunocompromised people, citing research that says age is the best predictor of outcomes.

Timelines vary depending on how much vaccine Manitoba receives from the federal government, so two scenarios are outlined: one with a low supply and one with high numbers of doses. The second scenario assumes a third vaccine will be approved, in addition to the already-approved Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

All dates are estimates based on federal supplies. Each group starts with the oldest and moves down in one-year increments.

80+

Regardless of high or low supply, those 80 years of age and over are expected to get vaccinated March 1 to April 30. The province will start with those over 95 years of age — 5,000 people — then work its way down in one-year increments.

70-79

Low-supply scenario: March 15-May 14

High-supply scenario: March 15-May 28.

60-69

Low supply: April 1-June 30

High supply: April 1-May 31.

50-59

Low supply: May 3-June 30

High supply: April 15-June 30

40-49

Low supply: July 15-Sept. 30

High supply: May 3-July 30

30-39

Low supply: Aug. 3-Oct. 29

High supply: June 1-July 30

18-29

Low supply: Oct. 1-Dec. 31

High supply: June 15-Aug. 31

Under 18

There are no details for those in this age category. Moderna's vaccine is currently authorized for those 18 and over, while Pfizer-BioNTech's is 16 plus.

What if I work in a high-risk setting?

Those working in the riskiest of settings — hospitals — already started receiving their vaccines in mid-December as part of Stage 1 of the province's vaccination plan. That's still underway and will last nine weeks, ending mid-February.

Health-care workers in COVID-19 wards, and those in emergency, urgent care and critical care departments, are in this first group. Staff at crowded and high-risk congregate settings also get priority, with workers in long-term care facilities, child and family services, Community Living DisABILITY Services and emergency shelters on this list.

Sherry Plett, a registered nurse in the Southern Health region, celebrates after receiving her first COVID-19 dose at a vaccination clinic at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg on Dec. 16, 2020. Health-care workers were prioritized as part of Stage 1 of the province's vaccination plan. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

A portion — those born before 1975 — of paramedics and workers in acute-care facilities and home care are also eligible.

Residents of some high-risk congregate settings will also get access to vaccine.

In Stage 2, the remainder of home-care and acute-care workers, plus paramedics, get their shots.

That stage sees the number of eligible health-care workers expand to all those over 60 years of age who handle patients in a number of clinics — primary care, dental, diagnostic and specialty doctors — as well as outpatient labs, outpatient surgical programs and elderly day programs.

For health-care workers in this category, the timeline is Feb. 16-March 1.

All staff at licensed personal care homes — even those not working directly with clients — will also get the shot.

The province will also continue expanding eligibility for those in congregate settings, with all staff over 60 years of age working directly or indirectly with clients, eligible in this period.

Residents of some congregate settings will also be included. Facilities deemed high to moderate risk will qualify, but details on exactly what types of facilities that means haven't yet been announced.

A full list of facilities to be prioritized will be released soon, and will factor in the age of people living there, their health or cognitive status, the structure of facility (whether people live in shared rooms, for example) and the income level of residents.

Margaret Watson, 94, a resident at Oakview Place long-term care residence, smiles after getting her COVID-19 vaccine at the Winnipeg care home on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Watson was the first member of the public to receive the vaccine in Winnipeg. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Immunization teams, which are expected to finish vaccinations at personal care homes this week, will next head to long-stay hospitals and supportive housing facilities, followed by correctional facilities, homeless shelters and transitional housing facilities, starting by the first week of February.

In Stage 3, all staff — of any age, and including those not directly working with patients or clients — from the following areas will be eligible for the vaccine from March 2-15:

Acute-care facilities.

Primary care facilities.

Dental clinics.

Specialty doctor clinics.

Diagnostic imaging.

Outpatient labs.

Outpatient surgical programs.

Elderly day programs.

Home care.

Any congregate facility residents not reached in the previous stage will get the vaccine at this point.

In Stage 4, all health-care workers working at a health-care facility will get the shot. The estimated time period for that is March 16-31.

What about people working on the front lines in other jobs?

Manitoba is looking at which "essential workers" should be prioritized in the vaccine queue, but it'll take a month or two to decide.

They're consulting with various groups and looking at the research on risk factors plus the epidemiology of the virus. So it could be April before this group is defined and vaccinations begin.

A Vancouver grocery store worker behind a plexiglass divider wears a protective face mask in an April 29, 2020, photo. Manitoba has yet to decide which essential workers should be prioritized for vaccination, but that list has included teachers, grocery store workers and first responders in other provinces. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

In other provinces, essential workers included teachers, grocery store workers and first responders.

What about those with health issues?

No special consideration will be given to those in the general population with health issues that may make them more susceptible to serious illness if they get COVID-19. Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of the province's vaccination task force, said Wednesday that research shows age is currently the best predictor of health outcomes in relation to the novel coronavirus.

What about First Nations?

First Nations communities were among Manitoba's earliest priority groups, with each community receiving a portion of the Moderna vaccine. Those shots were given to people over age 70 in non-remote communities and over 60 in isolated communities, along with essential health-care workers.

More information on the rollout of vaccines in First Nations communities is expected in the coming days. A joint announcement by First Nations leadership and the province is planned for Monday.

What we do know is that First Nations people are deemed high risk by the province and they will continue to be prioritized.

How do I sign up?

For health-care workers, the province uses an internally distributed phone number for booking vaccination appointments.

When it sends immunization teams to Flin Flon and The Pas, eligible health-care workers will be directly contacted by the province. In cases where the mobile teams visit sites, such as personal care homes, specific dates are given to staff and residents.

But for the general population, it's still too early to say. At some point, the province will offer an online booking system in addition to the phone line.

Where will I go?

This will change over time. Right now, the province has two vaccination supersites — in Winnipeg and Brandon. On Feb. 1, a Thompson supersite will open.

Plans are underway to expand the Winnipeg site and get two extra supersites off the ground. Those will be somewhere in the Interlake-Eastern and Southern Health regions.

The province's COVID-19 vaccination supersite at Winnipeg's RBC Convention Centre is shown in an early January photo, just before it opened. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

In time, the province will also open up clinics in other locations. Two are planned for some health-care workers in Flin Flon and The Pas.

And eventually, doctors and pharmacists will begin helping with vaccination efforts. That will dramatically increase accessibility for many Manitobans.

How was this rollout decided?

A federal committee put out its recommendations for who should be prioritized based on risk in December. The province took those recommendations and then decided what made sense for Manitoba.