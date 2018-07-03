Winnipeg woman angry that funeral director still practising after her parents' prepay disappeared

A Winnipeg woman whose parents are out thousands of dollars after trusting the former director of Wheeler Funeral Home to put her parents' money into trust wants to know why he still holds a valid funeral director's licence.

The Winnipeg police financial crimes unit is investigating former funeral director Chad Wheeler, after money for more than 100 clients' prepaid funeral services was reported missing.

The Funeral Board of Manitoba, which issues licences, has also launched its own investigation after receiving several complaints from the public.

Wheeler Funeral Home went into receivership March 20 and is being managed by Lazer Grant Inc. before resale.

Wheeler still holds a valid funeral director's licence through the Manitoba Funeral Board, allowing him to act as his own agent. He is advertising his services online.

"It wasn't right from the beginning, now that I think back," said Deb Siedleski, who paid Wheeler $8,295 for her parents' funeral services and burials. She made two payments, in September 2017 and February 2018.

She says she made the money orders out to the funeral home after Wheeler assured her the money would be placed in trust. She has a signed contract between her and Wheeler, and he gave her 10 per cent off each package. Her parents are elderly and live in a care home; her mother has Alzheimer's disease and her father has dementia.

"I went with the company that I chose because he had good rapport behind him. I spoke it over with the family … and they said go ahead with your gut instinct because you're a good judge with that," she said.

But in March, she found out Wheeler Funeral Home and Cemetery had gone into receivership. When she called to find out what had happened to her parents' money, an agent with Lazer Grant Inc. told her there was no account in their names or hers, and no record of the transactions.

"I said, 'What do you mean there's nothing there?'" Siedleski recalled.

"She says, 'There's nothing here for you, dear.' She said 'I've clearly upset you.' I said, 'Yes you have.'"

The receivers referred Siedleski to the fraud unit of the Winnipeg police, and she filed her complaint and paperwork with them.

According to Lazer Grant Inc., funds and records are missing now for more than 100 people, amounting to more than $121,000. Another $900,000 belonging to 400 people is secure in trust.

Sales continued

At a court hearing in April, attended by creditors and members of the Funeral Board of Manitoba, members of Lazer Grant Inc. told Justice Chris Martin that Wheeler had been selling pre-arranged funeral services up until at least February of this year.

Wheeler has not held a valid licence to sell prepaid services in trust under the Pre-arranged Funeral Services Act since 2015, nor is he listed as a restricted insurance agent with the Insurance Council of Manitoba to put prepaid funds into insurance.

The act states that anyone without a licence who agrees to provide or arrange to provide funeral services for remuneration or reward is guilty of an offence, subject to a fine and even imprisonment.

According to a spokesperson for the funeral board, anyone who wants to act as a funeral director or embalmer requires licensing under The Funeral Directors and Embalmers Act.

"While individuals may choose to be licensed under both acts to offer a broader range of services, it is not required," the spokesperson wrote. "All formally submitted complaints are investigated and may result in a hearing before the board or other disciplinary measures."

Wheeler did not respond to the CBC's requests for comment.

"Something's gotta happen here to stop this," Siedleski said, "because I'm not the first person this has happened to, I can tell you that. And it's gonna happen again and again and again.

"Somebody's gotta put a law down. This cannot be done. You're playing with people's emotions here. And it is a tough time as it is when you start. That's why I did this — so this wouldn't happen."

'Extra grief in a time of grief'

Wheeler previously announced online that he was still offering his services out of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd as well as St. George's Anglican Parish in Transcona, recently confirmed by both churches.

Rev. Helen Kennedy of St. George's Anglican Parish says she's aware of the controversy regarding the funeral home and its finances.

"It's a very unfortunate situation, and I know that there are people that are hurt out in the community," Kennedy said. "It's an extra grief in a time of grief, which I think is unfortunate."

She says she has had a "very good" working relationship with Wheeler over the years, and though she hasn't worked with him in several months, the doors are still open.

"Chad is a very good funeral director; he's good with people, he has respect for families," she said.

"A funeral is a service to the community, something a family needs for a sense of closure. What's important is that a family feels they have a sacred space to say goodbye to a loved one," she said.

"He's very good with grieving families."

Sale coming soon

A spokesperson for Lazer Grant Inc. said an agreement is in place for the sale of the funeral home subject to court approval, which is expected to be granted next week.

The sale of the cemetery has been delayed because of a recent theft of equipment, he added.

The company is co-operating with those requesting to transfer out money held in trust, said Joel Lazer, of Lazer Grant Inc.

Abe Peters has been working with the families to help sort out confusion and maintain Wheeler Cemetery during the transfer of ownership But the receivers are still grappling with issues like having several unclaimed sets of ashes, twice-sold plots at the cemetery, and getting Wheeler's co-operation sorting out books and records — including getting forms to Vital Statistics for death certificates to be issued.

Although Justice Martin asked members of the funeral board in April to "step up, communicate, assist, co-operate with the receiver so that these things are done in an orderly fashion and public interest is maintained," Lazer said that it's still not happening.

Crown attorney Sean Boyd told Martin in April that although the funeral board would offer some assistance, its role is primarily licensing, without the "provisions to dole out practice" or "deal with these kinds of issues."

Lazer said his company is hopeful the sales of the business and cemetery will be finalized soon, and wants to thank Abe Peters, whose assistance has been "invaluable" in allowing the public to access the cemetery during the transfer of ownership.

'Not right'

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg police said investigations of this type are lengthy and detailed.

Siedleski's mother is not able to understand the situation, but her father is upset over it, she said.

"He does occasionally ask about it because he worries, eh? I say, 'Everything's fine dad, don't worry,'" she said.

She said the family can afford to buy funeral packages again somewhere else, but she doesn't want other families to get hurt, too.

"I felt at home there with them. I said, 'What about flowers?' He goes, 'You get what you want, don't worry about it.' I think it's probably partially my fault now, but how did I know that?'"

She said she'd visited Wheeler several times before purchasing the plans, but she didn't trust him with the money until he told her his own story of losing a loved one.

"I believed him. And this is what I get for it? Not right."