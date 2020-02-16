What's open in Winnipeg on Louis Riel Day
Some transportation, shopping and public services available this holiday Monday
Monday marks Louis Riel Day in Manitoba, which means some public buildings and businesses alter their hours.
Here's a roundup of what's open and what's closed in Winnipeg on the holiday.
Transportation
Buses will be running on a Sunday schedule.
City services
It will be business as usual for those with regularly scheduled garbage and recycling pickup on Monday.
The city's parking authority, libraries, leisure centres and animal service agencies will be closed for the holiday.
Most public pools will be closed, with the exception of Pan Am Pool from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Margaret Grant Pool from 1-5 p.m., and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex from 2-6 p.m.
All city offices will be closed. Contact 311 for more details.
Alcohol
Most Liquor Marts in the city will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rural liquor stores will be open noon to 6 p.m.
Exceptions can be found online.
Shopping
Most malls, including Garden City Shopping Centre, Kildonan Place, Polo Park Shopping Centre and St. Vital Centre, will be operating on reduced hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Most big box grocery stores, such as Superstore, Safeway and Sobeys, will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Attractions
Assiniboine Park Zoo: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Manitoba Museum: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Canadian Museum for Human Rights: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Children's Museum: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Forks Market: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Festival du Voyageur: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
