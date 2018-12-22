What's open, what's closed on Christmas Day in Winnipeg

As usual, if you have any last-minute gifts or groceries to buy, you'd better get it done early on Christmas Eve.

Here's a rundown of what's open and what's closed in Winnipeg over the Christmas holidays.

Shopping, things to do

Polo Park shopping centre will be open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve for all your last-minute shopping needs, and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Boxing Day to score the latest deals.

St. Vital Shopping Centre will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Boxing Day.

Kildonan Place will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Boxing Day.

Grant Park Shopping Centre will close early on Christmas Eve, at 5 p.m. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

All major shopping malls will be closed for Christmas Day.

Some movie theatres will be open, though, including Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg at Polo Park and Landmark Cinemas 8 at Grant Park Shopping Centre.

Liquor Marts will be closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and will be closed for Christmas Day. They will reopen at 10 a.m. on Boxing Day, when they will be open until 6 p.m.

Most grocery stores will be closed Christmas Day, while many will also close early on Christmas Eve.

Most Shoppers Drug Marts will also be closed Christmas Day, except the location in Osborne Village and the location at Portage Avenue and Banning Street.

City services and transit

Winnipeg Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

All City of Winnipeg civic offices will close at noon on Monday, Dec. 24, and remain closed all day on Dec. 25 and 26.

There will be no garbage or recycling collection on Christmas Day (or again the following week on New Year's Day). If your collection day normally falls on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, it will be pushed back one day for the next two weeks.

Winnipeg Libraries will close at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

All city leisure centres and pools are also closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day. You can find Christmas Eve hours for the leisure centres on the city's website.

Government of Manitoba offices will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.