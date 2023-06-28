What's open and closed in Winnipeg for the Canada Day weekend

Canada Day is coming up on Saturday, and many people across Manitoba already have their plans set for the long weekend.

In Winnipeg, the annual July 1 event at The Forks continues to reimagine the day's traditional celebrations. Canada Day celebrations at the national historic site are based on the theme "finding our North Star" this year, and will be capped off by a drone show honouring Indigenous star teachings.

Some businesses and services are also changing their hours on the holiday.

Here's a look at what's open and closed Canada Day weekend.

Shopping

On Saturday, these Winnipeg shopping malls will be closed:

Garden City Shopping Centre.

Grant Park Shopping Centre.

Kildonan Place.

Portage Place.

St. Vital Centre.

But those looking to get some shopping done can visit Outlet Collection Winnipeg and CF Polo Park, both of which will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The province's Liquor Marts are also open with reduced hours on Saturday. Hours for each location are listed on the Liquor Marts website .

On Sunday, Liquor Marts at True North Square in Winnipeg and in Carman will be closed.

The Forks Market is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Entertainment

The Assiniboine Park Zoo — which closes only on Christmas Day — is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day this weekend, including Canada Day.

The Manitoba Museum's summer hours — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily — come into effect Saturday. Museum galleries are closing at 3 p.m. on Sunday for a private booking, but the Planetarium and Science Gallery will remain open until 5 p.m.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is offering free admission Saturday. The CMHR is normally closed on Mondays, but will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 3.

The Children's Museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery/Qaumajuq is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The gallery is closed on Mondays.

City-run golf courses in Winnipeg at Crescent Drive, Kildonan Park and Windsor Park are open on Saturday (weather permitting) with tee times available from morning to evening.

City-run outdoor pools and spray pads are also open, while wading pools start opening on a staggered basis for the season on Saturday, the city's website says. More information is available on the city's website.

All indoor pools will be closed Saturday, but will open as normally scheduled Monday.

Additionally, all city fitness and leisure centres will be closed on Canada Day, but will also be open as regularly scheduled Monday.

Winnipeg Public Library locations will be closed from July 1-3.

Winnipeg Transit

Winnipeg Transit will run on a Sunday schedule on July 1, with additional bus service on Route 11 (Portage) from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. to allow for travel between The Forks and Assiniboine Park .

Bus service will also be extended Saturday evening on routes leaving downtown, with the last buses leaving the area around 12:40 a.m. The city recommends checking Navigo for exact times.

Garbage, mail service

In Winnipeg, garbage, recycling and yard waste will be picked up as usual for those with Monday as their collection day.

The Brady Road landfill for commercial customers is open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, while the Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot for residential customers is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Canada Post will not collect or deliver mail on Monday, July 3.

Cemeteries

The Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The administration office at Brookside Cemetery will be closed July 3.