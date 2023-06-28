What to do on Canada Day weekend in Manitoba

Manitobans looking to participate in Canada Day festivities this weekend will have no shortage of options.

Events are taking place across the province, which promises to have something for everyone.

Here's a rundown of events hosted in Winnipeg, Brandon, Thompson, Selkirk, Steinbach and Dauphin, as well as other communities in Manitoba.

Winnipeg

The Forks

Canada Day festivities at the Forks kick off at 12 p.m. and run until the night.

The Forks Music Stage will feature 10 performances throughout the day, starting with Darryl Buck at noon Saturday. Buck is an Indigenous singer/songwriter and his debut album HOPE was nominated for a 2018 Indigenous Music Award fro Best Hand Drum Album.

The Forks' website for the musical performances Saturday also said there are a number of JUNO-nominated artists set to showcase their talent this weekend.

The theme of this year's festivities at The Forks is "Finding Our North Star," which will be capped off with a drone show. It has been curated around the teachings of Elder Wilfred Buck, who is a member of Opaskwayak Cree Nation and internationally known star Knowledge Keeper.

More information on the Canada Day happenings at The Forks can be found on its website.

Assiniboine Park

Festivities at Assiniboine Park are set to officially get underway at 11 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. Saturday. However, the park's website also makes note of a Citizenship Ceremony at the Lyric Theatre beginning at 10 a.m.

Also included in Assiniboine Park's Canada Day plans are food trucks at Lyric Field and a makers market.

Saturday's Canada Day at the Park will also include fire teachings with Cree Crowchild at the Indigenous Peoples Garden.

A full list of activities happening Saturday at Assiniboine Park can be found on its website..

Osborne Village

Osborne Village's Summer in the Village events series kicks off Saturday.

Saturday's Summer in the Village Block Party will run from 12-4 p.m. across the Bell Tower Stage and Gas Station Arts Centre Stage.

Highlights of the festivities include create your own comic with the award-winning graphic novelist and Osborne Village resident GMB Chomichuk and an array of performances highlighting Caribbean, Latin, West African and Reggae styles.

A full slate of the events can be found on the Osborne Village BIZ's website.

Assiniboia Downs

There will be Canada Day fireworks and a festival at Assiniboia Downs Saturday.

It runs from 3-11 p.m. and will include food, entertainment and more.

More information on the festival can be found o n Assiniboia Downs' website.

Brandon

Canada Day celebrations in Brandon will take place at the Brandon Riverbank this Friday.

Entertainment begins at 11 a.m. at the Fusion Credit Union Stage, with performances and family-friendly activities scheduled throughout the day. Fireworks are set to go off in the evening to cap off the day.

A full list of activities can be found on the Brandon Riverbank's Facebook page .

Thompson

Activities in Thompson are set to take place at the Thompson Regional Community Centre and C.A. Nesbitt Arena.

A pancake breakfast will take place at the arena from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

There will also be live performances from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Laser tag and mini-putt at the Thompson Regional Community Centre are some of the day's highlights.

Things wrap up with fireworks at dusk, which can be seen from the community centre's parking lot.

A full schedule for the jam-packed Saturday can be found at Canada Day Thompson's website.

Selkirk

The City of Selkirk is hosting Canada Day activities at the Selkirk Waterfront Saturday.

The festivities include cultural programming along with live entertainment, a market, food vendors and a fireworks display. The itinerary will be continuously updated, the city's website said.

Information can be found o n the city's website.

Steinbach

The city of Steinbach teams up with Mennonite Heritage Village every year to create family-friendly Canada Day events.

The Mennonite Heritage Village has free admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with activities and entertainment throughout the day.

The Steinbach Soccer Park will have evening activities starting at 5 p.m. including a DJ and free cupcakes. The day ends with fireworks starting at 10:45 p.m.

More information can be found o n the city's website.

Dauphin

Countryfest begins in Dauphin this week. More information can be found on its website.

More community celebrations

Information for events held in other communities around Manitoba is linked below: