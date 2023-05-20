The May long weekend is here and with it come the first glimpses of summer.

There's going to be lots to do in the city — The Goldeyes play their first homestand of the season at Shaw Park, most of the city's spray pads will be open and the weather isn't expected to be too bad either.

A few services will be shut down Monday, but here's what you need to know about what's open on Victoria Day.

Groceries

Many grocery stores will be open on the holiday Monday, some with reduced hours. Just don't count on making a family trip to Costco for free samples — it'll be closed Monday.

Here's a list of other grocery stores open Monday:

Walmart — 7 a.m-10 p.m.

Superstore — 7 a.m-7 p.m.

Safeway/Sobeys — 7 a.m-10 p.m.

Liquor stores:

Liquor Marts in Winnipeg, Brandon, Man., and rural areas of the province will be open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for the locations in Carman and in True North Square, which will be closed.

The Forks Market:

The Forks Market building is open regular hours on all holidays. The tenants are only closed on Christmas Day, The Forks website says.

However, select tenants may choose to open earlier or close later at their discretion. It's best to contact the individual tenant if you want to be sure.

Shopping malls

Most of Winnipeg's major malls are open on the holiday Monday, but on restricted hours.

St. Vital Centre — 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Polo Park Shopping Centre — 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre — 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Kildonan Place — 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre — 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Assiniboine Park Zoo

If you're looking to get to the zoo, it's open every day of the year — except Christmas. It will be open for regular hours of operation, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.on Monday.

City services

All civic offices are closed on holiday Monday. You can still access certain services:

Transit

​Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

More information can be found on the Winnipeg Transit website.

Leisure centres

All fitness and leisure centres will be closed on Monday with the exception of:

Pan Am Pool: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information visit the city's recreation and leisure website or contact 311.

Swimming pools

Most indoor city pools will be closed on Monday, except the Pan Am and Margaret Grant Pools and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex.

The Pan Am Pool will be open Monday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. while the Margaret Grant Pool will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Cindy Klassen complex will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m

For more information, visit the city's indoor pools web page or contact 311.

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Library branches will be closed on Monday. Online services can be accessed normally.

Recycling and garbage collection

Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled.

To figure out what your collection day is, visit the city's Water and Waste Department web page, download the Recycle Coach app, call 311 or email 311@winnipeg.ca.

Cemeteries

Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona cemeteries will be open for visitation from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. over the Victoria Day long weekend, including Monday.

Cemetery offices will be closed on Monday.

For more information, visit the city's municipal cemeteries web page or contact 311.