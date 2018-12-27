What's open and what's closed on Labour Day in Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers may have lost to the Saskatchewan Roughriders this Labour Day long weekend, but Manitobans still have a reason to celebrate — or sit back and relax — in honour of working people.

Here's a quick reminder to stock up, and more on what's open and what's closed in the city this holiday Monday.

Groceries

Most major grocery chains will be closed. Independently owned corner and convenience stores may be open.

Alcohol

All Liquor Marts across the province will be closed for Labour Day. Most stores close at 6 p.m. Sunday and won't reopen until Tuesday morning.

Select beer vendors will be open across the city.

The wine store at the Forks will be open during regular hours from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Transit

Buses will run on a Sunday schedule on Monday. A new fall schedule goes into effect on Sept. 1.

Road closures

Various streets in the downtown and financial district will be temporarily shut down for Labour Day festivities. Check the city's lane closures map and plan accordingly.

Waste pickup

Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be picked up as usual for those with Monday collection days.

Other city services

All libraries, leisure centres and indoor pools will be closed.

Six outdoor pools will be open Sept. 2, weather permitting, at the following locations: St. Vital, Transcona Aquatic Park, Fort Garry Lions, Westdale, Freight House and Kildonan Park.

Wading pools will be available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at six places: Central Park, Dakota Park, Machray Park, Shaughnessy Park, West Kildonan Memorial Community Centre and Westdale.

All spray pads will stay open for splashing from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Municipal golf courses will operate from dawn to dusk.

Winnipeg Parking Authority and the Animal Services Agency will stay dark on Labour Day.

All civic offices will be closed Monday. Call 311 for more information on city services.

Monday's Labour Day March in Winnipeg sets off from the site of a newly erected streetcar sculpture marking Bloody Saturday on June 21, 1919 when strikers and supporters tipped a streetcar. (Archives of Manitoba/LB Foote Collection)

Events and activities

The Labour Day March starts shortly after 11:30 a.m. from the streetcar sculpture marking the site of the 1919 Winnipeg General Strike and ends at the Manitoba Legislature.

Take a labour rights tour through the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

Join the Founding Nations of Manitoba's annual Pow Wow from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Oodena Celebration Circle at the Forks.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes take on the Sioux Falls Canaries at Shaw Park at 1 p.m.

Valour FC versus Cavalry FC at Investors Group Field at 2:30 p.m.

Family Fun Days at Assiniboia Downs.

Giant lawn games at Fort Whyte Alive.

Arctic activities at the Manitoba Museum.

