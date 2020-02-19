Manitoba · Video

What is the Métis sash?

Métis culture is front and centre in Manitoba this week. The province celebrates Louis Riel Day every year on the third Monday of February. And with Festival du Voyageur, a 10-day celebration promoting French culture, underway the Métis sash has a prominent role. So we took a closer look at the history behind it and what is its cultural significance to the Métis today.

