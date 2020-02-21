Some paramedics now trained to provide medical aid to Winnipeg police dogs

Paramedics who provide emergency care to the Winnipeg police tactical team are now trained to care for their furry co-workers.

Police announced Friday the specialized paramedics will now provide veterinary care to dogs in the K-9 unit on the way to the animal hospital.

"This initiative has created peace of mind for K-9 unit handlers to know that medical aid is close by and available prior to and en route to a veterinary care facility in the event a dog is injured," says a news release issued Friday morning.

The training was done in partnership with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, the police service, the Manitoba Veterinary Medical Association, Bridgwater Veterinary Hospital and Pembina Veterinary Hospital.

Police are scheduled to talk more about the training program later this morning.

