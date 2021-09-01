Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service run cancelled for 3rd year in a row

Organizers are cancelling the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service run for the third year in a row over uncertainty related to the pandemic's fourth wave.

"We are beyond disappointed that our event has to be cancelled," said race director Jonathan Torchia in a statement. "We had high hopes that 2021 would see the return of our event."

The last two races were cancelled due to COVID-19, and the 2019 race was called off because of a danger to runners from fallen and damaged trees after the vicious snowstorm that wiped out power across the province.

Torchia says there was also lower than expected registration this year, as well as uncertainty around meeting the revenue to cover expenses.

Organizers say all participants will be issued a full refund for their registration fee by the end of October.

There will be no virtual event this year, and instead organizers are scheduling the run for Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.