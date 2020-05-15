1 person sent to hospital after house fire in Winnipeg Thursday morning

One person was sent to hospital after a house fire in Tuxedo Thursday morning.

Around 10:39 a.m., Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews arrived at the 200 block of Edgeland Boulevard, where a two-storey townhouse was on fire, producing a lot of smoke.

Firefighters started battling the blaze and it was declared under control at 11:15 a.m.

All residents had evacuated the building before crews arrived, but one person was sent to hospital in stable condition.

No damage estimates are available yet, but WFPS says damages were mainly limited to the area where the fire started.

At this point, WFPS believes the fire started in the laundry room.

Residents are advised to reduce the risk of these types of fires by following these tips:

Have your dryer installed and serviced by a professional to ensure it is in good working order.

Do not use your dryer without a lint filter and always clean the filter after each load of laundry.

Periodically check the venting system to ensure there is no lint buildup and it is not damaged, crushed, or restricted.

Make sure the outdoor vent flap opens when the dryer is running.

Never leave a dryer running when away from your home.

Gas leak in construction zone

Firefighters also responded to a gas leak at a construction zone near North Transcona on Thursday morning.

WFPS crews arrived at the 1000 block of Springfield Road around 10:50 a.m. and started evacuating nearby homes and buildings, according to a media release from the City of Winnipeg.

Manitoba Hydro also showed up to stop the leak, and ensure it was safe for people to return to their respective residences or businesses.

WFPS monitored gas levels in nearby buildings.

The gas leak was declared under control at 1:09 p.m.

No injuries were reported.