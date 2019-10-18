Danger to runners from fallen and damaged trees after last week's vicious snowstorm may force the cancellation of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service's half-marathon this weekend, organizers said Friday.

"I'm really lost for words — gutted and devastated if this event did not happen," said race director Jonathan Torchia.

"It'd be very detrimental to a lot of people — myself, the committee, the run community. I'm just kind of staring out this window, hoping and praying it all works out for us."

The eighth annual WFPS run — which includes 5K, 10K and half-marathon fundraising runs for the Heart & Stroke Foundation — is planned for Sunday. As of Friday morning, it was still going ahead.

Torchia said the City of Winnipeg sent him a notice on Thursday questioning whether the race should go forward.

"The risk of falling debris is serious as a major portion of our route encounters areas that are of great concern for city emergency services," a statement on the WFPS half-marathon Facebook page reads.

"At this time the race will move forward as planned, however, this could change at a moment's notice as we are currently awaiting the results of the city and province's risk analysis."

The snowstorm, which hit southern Manitoba late last week, damaged thousands of trees in Winnipeg. The City of Winnipeg has said it expects it will take months to complete the cleanup from the storm.

'Huge financial loss' possible

Torchia said the main areas of concern are Wellington Crescent and Assiniboine Crescent.

"As an everyday person driving down Wellington Crescent, it may not look like there's crazy damage or there's a risk of hazard for people," said Torchia.

"But these trained arborists and trained professionals are ultimately the ones who are going to have a say in saying if these Priority 1 areas are too dangerous to send runners out onto."

CBC has contacted the City of Winnipeg for comment.

The 3,500 registered runners are still able to pick up their race kits before Sunday, since the event is going ahead as planned for now. Should the event be cancelled, Torchia said the committee could experience a "huge financial loss."

"It's not a $10,000 thing to put on this sort of scale of an event," he said.

"Over a quarter of a million dollars is invested into this … between porta-potties, staging, tents, tables, chairs — the facility rentals are astronomical."

For now, Torchia asks all runners and volunteers to keep an eye on their email, and the WFPS half-marathon social media accounts for more information.