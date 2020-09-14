WFPS smoke alarm installation program falls short of target

Winnipeg's smoke alarm installation program has "struggled" to meet targets and attracted fewer residents than originally expected, according to a new report from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

However, the report to the city's protection and community services committee says the WFPS can increase the number of installations in spite of the program's problems.

The Smoke Alarm for Every Family (SAFE Family program), launched in 2019, aims to install working smoke alarms in Winnipeg homes that don't have one.

A market analysis prepared for the program found roughly 59,194 households in Winnipeg had a high risk of fire, the WFPS report says.

Approximately half of those homes had alarms in them, leaving around 29,893 high-risk households thought to be without smoke alarms.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner and the Manitoba Firefighters' Burn Fund supply the smoke alarms, the report says. Insurance company Red River Mutual pays for marketing of the program.

But the report identified several problems in getting the alarms installed in homes.

"Since the launch, the program has struggled to meet initial smoke alarm installation targets," the document says. "Due to a number of challenges, fewer residents have taken advantage of the program than was originally estimated."

Residents who signed up for the program aren't taking time to read the program information and can't answer screening questions, the report says.

They often have "little or no understanding regarding smoke alarms," the document continues, making it hard to ask screening questions.

People are hard to reach during regular business hours, making scheduling an appointment difficult, and the fire crews assigned to do the installs are often called away to respond to incidents.

A total of 199 smoke alarm installations have been completed since February 2019, but the WFPS is confident it can increase numbers in coming years. (Facebook/City of Winnipeg )

As of June 1, the program had 322 applications on file, dating back to the start of the program in February 2019. A total of 199 installations were completed, with 44 currently pending, the report says.

A further 28 applications were cancelled by the residents, and in 51 cases, the homes didn't meet the program requirements.

At its peak, WFPS crews managed to do 15 installations per week, the report says, but that number began to drop by June 2019.

Despite not meeting its initial target of installing alarms in 20 residences a week, the WFPS says its "reasonable and achievable" to increase the goal by 25 per cent (80 households annually) by 2023, by working on program promotion at a community level.

Those plans include promoting the program through the City of Winnipeg's social media presence, providing information to school divisions to distribute among students or post online, increasing outreach to media and going door-to-door in high-priority neighbourhoods.