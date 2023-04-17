2 hospitalized after residential fires in Winnipeg

Two people have been hospitalized after two different residential fires in Winnipeg Sunday night.

On Sunday night at around 10:31 firefighters respond to a fire in a home in the St. Vital area, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services wrote in a news release.

Firefighters attacked the fire from inside the house on Wilford Close, and declared it under control around 10:48 p.m.

Everyone in the house got out before crews arrived, and paramedics took one person to hospital in stable condition, the release said.

Late, at around 2:14 am on Monday morning, firefighters responded to another fire on Selkirk Avenue between Main Street and Charles Street.

Crews saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the boarded-up multi-unit building, according to the release, and fought the fire from outside at first.

When they could enter the building, firefighters found one person inside the house and paramedics took them to hospital in critical condition.

No damage estimates are available for either fire, and both fires are still under investigation.

WFPS said in the release that a vehicle drove over the hose lines crews were using to fight the Selkirk Avenue fire, which is a ticketable offence under the Highway Traffic Act.

WFPS also reminded people not to drive over hose lines as that can lead to serious injury for crews.

