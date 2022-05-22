Winnipeg cyclists frustrated by gravel in bike lanes

After carefully steering through a layer of road sand on key bike lanes to avoid losing their grip, some cyclists are urging the city to guarantee a quicker spring cleanup in the future.

Bicycle commuters argue it's time the busiest active transportation and on-road bike lanes are prioritized to promptly sweep away the debris.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.