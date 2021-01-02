Northern lights from Winnipeg Art Gallery to illuminate downtown Winnipeg

Winnipeggers won't have to go far this winter to see the northern lights.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery and Qaumajuq buildings were lit up in blue and green fading lights on Friday, the first day of the WAG's year-long celebration called Qaumajuq365.

The event the opening of the Inuit art building.

The lights will illuminate the downtown Winnipeg buildings most evenings from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

