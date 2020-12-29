Reeling from $8M in debt, River City Sports files for bankruptcy protection

One of the Prairies' best-known sports retailers is seeking bankruptcy protection and asking for more time to make credit payments, financial documents obtained by the Free Press.

River City Sports, which touts itself as one of North America's largest suppliers of hockey merchandise, says it is not in a position to pay off debts accrued from more than 85 lenders because of flailing business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

