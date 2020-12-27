Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Peaceful Portage Avenue protest seeks to draw attention to agricultural strife in India

About 50 people gathered at intersections on Portage Avenue on Saturday in solidarity with farmers in India and in protest of recently passed agricultural laws in the country.

New laws make it impossible to earn a living, farmers in Punjab region say

Supporters in Winnipeg carried signs with slogans backing protesters in India, including "No farmers, no food, no future." (Malak Abas/Winnipeg Free Press)

India has seen a wave of protests as farmers in the Punjab region say laws passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make it impossible for them to make a living. 

