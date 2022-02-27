Teen creates connections for youth with visual impairments

In a time of widespread isolation, a Manitoba teen decided to find a way to help other kids feel less alone.

Fourteen-year-old Taliah Braun set up her own online social network – a website called Vision Village – for youth with visual impairments.

