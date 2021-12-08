'Troubling and disheartening': Indigenous students over-represented in WSD suspensions

Indigenous students are significantly overrepresented in disciplinary data and suspended far more often than any other ethnic group of K-12 learners in Manitoba's largest school division.

A new report from the Winnipeg School Division shows students who self-identify as Indigenous — a group that makes up around 27 per cent of the population of 30,000 learners — have accounted for at least 55 per cent of suspensions in recent years.

