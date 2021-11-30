Manitoba teacher alleges ableism in union survey

A student services educator is calling on the Manitoba Teachers' Society to both retract a survey he claims "promotes ableism in public education" and apologize for its release.

Michael Baker, a public school teacher who is currently working on a PhD in inclusion and disability studies at the University of Manitoba, said he was taken aback when he started filling out his union's 2021 workload study.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.