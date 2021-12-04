Police board approves $320M budget

The Winnipeg Police Board has approved a $320-million budget for policing next year — a whopping 26.8 per cent of the city's operating budget.

Police Chief Danny Smyth, who appeared before the board Friday, said he expects police brass will have to find $9.1 million in savings to stay within that amount.

