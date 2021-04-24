Groups call for more protection of city parks

Winnipeggers who are lobbying the city to ban the redevelopment of major public parks and open spaces fear the city is offering a path for new builds.

"We just cannot afford to lose any of the ones that we have," said Michele Kading, executive director of Save Our Seine, a group that works to preserve the Seine River and surrounding natural areas. "It [could] lock us in to having less green space then we should have, in light of a growing population."

