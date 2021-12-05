Small school comes up big

They represented the smallest school in the competition, but the Westgate Wings had big plans Saturday night.

Drawing from a high school population of only about 200 students, the top-ranked Wings finished the 2021 season in style, blitzing the Vincent Massey Trojans in straight games (25-22, 25-23, 25-21) to claim the Manitoba High Schools Athletic Association AAAA varsity boys volleyball title at the Sturgeon Heights Collegiate gym.

