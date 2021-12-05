Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Small school comes up big

They represented the smallest school in the competition, but the Westgate Wings had big plans Saturday night.

Westgate goes undefeated en route to earning championship

Winnipeg Free Press ·
Westgate Wings libero Nolan Gawne and left side Dylan Martens go for the same ball during the AAAA Provincial High School Boy’s Volleyball championships against the Vincent Massey Trojans at Sturgeon Heights Collegiate in Winnipeg on Saturday evening. (Daniel Crump/Winnipeg Free Press)

They represented the smallest school in the competition, but the Westgate Wings had big plans Saturday night.

Drawing from a high school population of only about 200 students, the top-ranked Wings finished the 2021 season in style, blitzing the Vincent Massey Trojans in straight games (25-22, 25-23, 25-21) to claim the Manitoba High Schools Athletic Association AAAA varsity boys volleyball title at the Sturgeon Heights Collegiate gym.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

  • Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now