Skip to Main Content
Manitoba·New

Happy for the vaccine shot, but not for the bill that came in the mail

The city has apologized for sending bills to Winnipeggers who sought medical attention after getting a COVID-19 shot at Manitoba's largest vaccine clinic.
Winnipeg Free Press ·
Tom Denton, 86, poses for a portrait in his front driveway with the bill in Winnipeg on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Denton was vaccinated in mid-March, had a check-up from a paramedic during the waiting period after receiving the shot, and this week received a $228 bill from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service for the treatment. (Mikaela MacKenzie/Winnipeg Free Press)

The city has apologized for sending bills to Winnipeggers who sought medical attention after getting a COVID-19 shot at Manitoba's largest vaccine clinic.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/ Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

More from CBC:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now