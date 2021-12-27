University of Manitoba reviewing self-identification system

The University of Manitoba is reviewing how it collects self-identification data for jobs and scholarships created specifically for people who are First Nations, Métis or Inuit, owing to concerns about false Indigeneity claims.

Manitoba's largest post-secondary institute is among a group of Canadian schools that have recently announced plans to review their respective practices, following a series of controversies that have made headlines this year.

