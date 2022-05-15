Turning the page

Never one to judge a book by its cover, Transcona artist Debra Frances Plett believes the components of a well-made book speaks volumes about what's inside.

"I really became intrigued with the fact that all of the parts of the book can reflect the contents of the book," she says of choosing end papers, cover materials and binding techniques in her book making.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.