Study unmasks Canada's health-care supply chain

When COVID-19 shut down most of their main suppliers in China, health-care agencies worldwide scrambled to find new sources of personal protective gear, lab equipment and drugs. Manitoba had to get creative by finding local manufacturers of sanitizer, swabs and gowns, and using human-resources data to estimate how much PPE staff would need.

Now, it's one of seven provinces participating in a study that will map out Canada's health-care supply chain and create a data-tracking model that aims to forecast how much health supplies will cost in emergencies just like the one we're living through.

