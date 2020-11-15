Skip to Main Content
Sleep tight: students make beds for needy kids
Manitoba

Sleep tight: students make beds for needy kids

The vocational school partnered with Sleep in Heavenly Peace Winnipeg, a non-profit charity, to build 150 beds for kids in need throughout the 2020-21 school year.

Tec-Voc, charity team up to help community

Winnipeg Free Press
Tec Voc Grade 10 student Jeune Soriaga places the slats into grooves in one of the sample beds that students are making. (Ruth Bonneville/Winnipeg Free Press)

Students at Technical Vocational High School are using their skills to help Winnipeg children catch some ZZZs.

