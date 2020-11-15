Sleep tight: students make beds for needy kids

Students at Technical Vocational High School are using their skills to help Winnipeg children catch some ZZZs.

The vocational school partnered with Sleep in Heavenly Peace Winnipeg, a non-profit charity, to build 150 beds for kids in need throughout the 2020-21 school year.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/ Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to: webnews@freepress.mb.ca.