Five seconds of fame
Manitoba

Work by a group of recent Sisler High School graduates will soon be streaming on Netflix — and the short film could be an Oscar contender.

'Cops and Robbers,' directed by Arnon Manor and Timothy Ware-Hill and produced in response to the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, is one of three new animated short films Netflix will be releasing in the coming months. Five Sisler High School graduates of the Create Program were selected to collaborate on a five-second animation for the short. (Supplied)

"It's crazy, honestly," says Sisler alum Anjali Sidhu. "We're all just really appreciative of the fact that we've even gotten this opportunity."

