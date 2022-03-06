Shopping shows local support for Ukraine

Ruslan and Nadia Zeleniuk were nearly run off their feet Friday, as their cramped Selkirk Avenue shop filled up with customers looking to support Ukraine with their wallets.

Last week, a would-be patron had to buzz the door to even get in Svitoch Ukrainian Export & Import. Now, a shopper has to find space among a dozen others to browse the cultural wares lining the walls: pysanka Easter egg kits, traditional vyshyvanka shirts and glassware.

