Shoppers seek last-minute deals
Winnipeggers hit the malls in droves Wednesday afternoon for some last-minute holiday shopping.
Heightened code-red restrictions send customers for final haul at the mall
Yes, you read that correctly.
Non-essential retail shops closed at the end of business on Remembrance Day, and there's no telling when they could welcome customers back — all part of the Manitoba government's shutdown to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
