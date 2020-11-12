Shoppers seek last-minute deals

Winnipeggers hit the malls in droves Wednesday afternoon for some last-minute holiday shopping.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Non-essential retail shops closed at the end of business on Remembrance Day, and there's no telling when they could welcome customers back — all part of the Manitoba government's shutdown to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/ Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.