Spirit of giving

Only four months into 2022, Christmas goodies are already piling up in the basement of a North End thrift shop, ready for the next festive season.

When donations of artificial trees, decorations, stockings and Santa hats hit the loading dock of the Selkirk MCC Thrift and Furniture Store, they are put aside for "Christmas volunteer" MaryLou Driedger to organize during her weekly Tuesday morning shift.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.