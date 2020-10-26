Opposition slams rent hikes
Bob Danilis is one of thousands of Manitobans who will need to pinch pennies to afford rent after his Grant Avenue apartment complex was approved for a 30 per cent rent increase this fall.
NDP leader, MLA say province has approved 100 per cent of above-guideline increases this year
Bob Danilis is one of thousands of Manitobans who will need to pinch pennies to afford rent after his Grant Avenue apartment complex was approved for a 30 per cent rent increase this fall.
To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.
CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/ Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.
Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to: webnews@freepress.mb.ca.