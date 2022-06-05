Now boarding the Prairie Dog Central

Often a supporting character in movie shoots, a vintage locomotive once starred in a real life adventure featuring the escapades of a Canadian politician.

Former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau began his July 1, 1970, trip from Winnipeg on the Prairie Dog Central safely seated in a passenger coach beside Lily Schreyer, wife of former premier Ed Schreyer. When the train arrived at Lower Fort Garry 67 minutes later without making any stops for passengers to disembark, Trudeau was standing in the gangway of the steam engine.

